Prince Harry blasted for ‘pointless’ Queen reuinion: ‘Memoirs to reopen old wounds!’

Experts have branded Prince Harry’s attempts at reconciliation ‘useless’ especially since his memoir will be “reopening old wounds.”
This accusation has been made by royal commentator Peter Ford, in an interview with Sunrise.
He pointed out how, “Whatever bridges were built, and if this was about smoking a peace pipe, it’s all fairly pointless.”
Especially when keeping in mind the fact that “that book is coming out in a couple of months’ time, and that is going to once again reopen a lot of all wounds.”
Experts warn Meghan Markle is currently facing a ‘fall from grace’ amid Netflix’s cancelations
Public Relations experts weighed in on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's case
Experts warn losing ‘all access pass’ to Royal Family is ‘killing’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s value
Amber Heard as she was recently spotted getting out from a private plane after the trial
Prince William is reportedly ‘deeply upset’ and ‘let down’ about his ongoing feud with brother Prince Harry
Shakira's former beau Gerard Pique was accused of cheating on the singer with a young woman