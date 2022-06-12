 
close
Sunday June 12, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Prince Harry blasted for ‘pointless’ Queen reuinion: ‘Memoirs to reopen old wounds!’

Prince Harry under fire for trying to mend fences with the Queen when his memoir is ‘slated to rehash old wounds’

By Web Desk
June 12, 2022

File Footage

Experts have branded Prince Harry’s attempts at reconciliation ‘useless’ especially since his memoir will be “reopening old wounds.”

This accusation has been made by royal commentator Peter Ford, in an interview with Sunrise.

He pointed out how, “Whatever bridges were built, and if this was about smoking a peace pipe, it’s all fairly pointless.”

Especially when keeping in mind the fact that “that book is coming out in a couple of months’ time, and that is going to once again reopen a lot of all wounds.”