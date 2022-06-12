Selena Gomez leaves fans spellbound with her chic appearance in white-shirt dress

Pop music icon Selena Gomez, who never fails to stun her millions of fans with her jaw-dropping pictures has once again left fans in awe with her latest clicks on social media.

The Let Somebody Go singer appeared to be a true fashionista at a for your consideration event for her Hulu sitcom Only Murders In The Building in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The 29-year-old pop star strutted her stuff across the red carpet at the fete, which was held to plug her show for the Emmy Awards.

She cozied up in front of the photographers to her co-star Martin Short, who leads the show along with Selena and Steve Martin.

In the pictures, the Hands to Myself crooner was dressed to the nines as she as she donned a simple and slightly sheer white shirt-dress

Her outfit was cut high enough to show off her shapely legs, whose effect she heightened by balancing on a sky-high pair of heels.

The Come And Get It singer elevated her look with a subtle pair of earrings and a ring.

Allowing her luxurious dark curls to cascade freely over her shoulders, the Wolves crooner, 29 stole all the limelight as she accentuated her unmistakable features with makeup.

The pop of color in her ensemble was the bright crimson slick of lipstick she wore to Saturday night's event in aid of her sitcom.

On the other hand, Martin wore a black suit with a black tie and white dress shirt.



