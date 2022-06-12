Prince Charles 'outrages' experts with 'appalling' comment on Rwanda policy

Prince Charles is being bashed for his comments on Rwanda policy.

The Prince of Wales latest statement on Rwanda agreement is coming under bad light, attracting dissing comments from royal experts.

Writing on Twitter this morning (Saturday), Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamim said: “More of this from Prince Charles if the Monarchy wants to be relevant & survive to the next century. It’s the silence & complicity that is destroying the Monarchy. Every person outraged by his comment that Rwanda policy is ‘appalling’ now threatening Monarchy with extinction.”

The statement comes after Home Secretary of the United Kingdom, Priti Patel announced the deportation of illegal migrants who arrive in the country back to Rwanda.

The Prince of Wales opposed the decision, dubbing the approach “appalling.”

Meanwhile, expert Nigel Farage added: “Unless Prince Charles wants to destroy the monarchy he had better shut up fast.”