Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell end their ‘genuine’ relationship

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell have reportedly parted ways just weeks after giving their relationship another chance.

The couple sparked romance in 2020 while working on Mission Impossible 7 but they decided to split up in the summer of last year.

The Hollywood A-list’s private life was brought to the spotlight once again when Atwell joined the star at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in London.

The Sun, however, recently reported that the rekindling romance didn’t work for the duo.

“Tom and Hayley’s relationship was genuine," a source spilt the beans to the outlet.

"In spite of some rumours to the contrary, it was never just for the cameras. Unfortunately it hasn’t worked out for them.

"They get on really well, and have fantastic chemistry, which is why they decided to quietly give the relationship another try earlier this year,” the source added. “They have now decided they are better as friends.”