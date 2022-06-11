 
Saturday June 11, 2022
National

PCB rejects PSL venue story as ‘speculative’

PCB says story published on Peshawar's Arbab Niaz Stadium was baseless and speculative

By Web Desk
June 11, 2022
PCB logo. Photo: PCB website
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Saturday the story published by ‘The News’ under the headline "Raja declares Peshawar unfit to host PSL 8" was baseless and speculative.

It said in a press release that the game of cricket unites the nation and such stories targeting the PCB, its units and its chairman were unfair.