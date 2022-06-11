PCB rejects PSL venue story as ‘speculative’

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Saturday the story published by ‘The News’ under the headline "Raja declares Peshawar unfit to host PSL 8" was baseless and speculative.
It said in a press release that the game of cricket unites the nation and such stories targeting the PCB, its units and its chairman were unfair.
The apex court had ordered the Inter-Services Intelligence and other relevant authorities to submit a report
Bills will now be sent to President Arif Alvi, who earlier returned them without his assent
The demonstrators try to enter Parliament House building by climbing onto the gates to record their protest
Dania Shah’s mother says family will attend Aamir Liaquat's burial ceremony in Karachi if govt provides them security
Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif seeks data about electricity's demand and supply in country
Official notification for Cheema's appointment states his designation will be equal to that of a federal minister's