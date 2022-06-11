Calculate you income tax after budget 2022-23

 
The yearly income tax threshold has been increased from Rs600,000 to Rs1.2 million

By Web Desk
June 11, 2022
In its maiden budget 2022-23, the coalition government made some changes to the income tax collection slab and exempted those earning up to Rs100,000 per month.

Presenting the budget, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said the yearly income tax threshold has been increased from Rs600,000 to Rs1.2 million.

This proposal effectively means there will be no income tax on individuals earning up to Rs100,000 a month.

The table below gives details on the tax rates applicable on revised income slabs in Pakistan.