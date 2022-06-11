Justin Bieber is 'frustrated' by rare illness: 'Harder to eat'

Justin Bieber is agitated by his recently diagnosed neurotic disease.
"Been getting progressively harder to eat, which has been extremely frustrating, please pray for me," he wrote on his Instagram Stories on Friday, adding a teary-eyed emoji.
Earlier on Friday, the 28-year-old singer revealed that he is showing symptoms of Ramsay Hunt syndrome, causing him partial paralysis.
"Hey everyone. Justin here. I wanted to update you guys on what's been going on," he said. "Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis."
"As you can see, this eye is not blinking," he continued before he winks his other eye. "I can't smile with this side of my face, this nostril will not move, so there is full paralysis in this side of my face."
