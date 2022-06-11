Johnny Depp v Amber Heard defamation case notebook auctioned off for $15K

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial notebook with details about the jury's reactions has been sold off for $15K on eBay.
Larry Forman, a practicing attorney, who attended the bombshell defamation trial, auctioned off his 60 paged notebook for $14,969 and is now selling the courthouse wristbands.
Forman, who attended the trial because he was "enamored with the case," told Insider, "The lucky winner has the chance to get a piece of history."
“You have to see how they react to defense witnesses. Then you have to see how they react to the plaintiff’s witnesses,” he shared with the outlet.
He added, “Then you have to see how they react during breaks. Who do they look at? Who do they smile at?”
The lawyer, who was not professional involved in the case, continued: “Watching the jury, I was absolutely convinced that some of them, not all of them — No. 2 and No. 6 and No. 5 were the hardest ones to read — were going to be on Johnny’s side.”
“After seeing their reactions, I was firmly convinced that Johnny was going to win,” Forman further said.
Forman will be donating all the proceeds from the notebook and the wrist band to the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.
The hospital was mentioned several times during the trial as Heard previously said that she would donate $3.5 million of her divorce settlement from ex-husband Depp to the hospital.
However, a hospital representative testified during the six week trial that the Aquaman star only paid $250,000 of the promised sum.
