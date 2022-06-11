What is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Justin Bieber is suffering from?

Canadian pop icon Justin Bieber on Friday told fans that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which is causing him partial facial paralysis.



Taking to Instagram, the 28-year-old singer shared a video where he says, “As you can see, this eye is not blinking, I can´t smile on this side of my face, this nostril will not move."

"So, there´s full paralysis on this side of my face. So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I´m just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see."

The Sorry singer recently announced he was pausing his Justice World Tour due to illness, hours before his first slated concert in Toronto.

What is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome?

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome is a complication of shingles that occurs when an outbreak impacts the facial nerve near one ear. In addition to facial paralysis, it can cause hearing loss.

It is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox.

After chickenpox clears up, the virus still lives in nerves. Years later, it may reactivate. When it does, it can affect your facial nerves.

