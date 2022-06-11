With his latest activity Prince William shows what kind of king he wants be

Prince William is considered the most popular member of the British royal family.

His popularity continues to grow after his younger Harry stepped down from his royal duties and moved to the US with wife Meghan Markle and two children.

William is often praised by the British press for the way he conducts himself.

Local tabloids and pro-monarchy experts always find something to extol the Duke.

William was recently spotted selling copies of Big Issue magazine to help homeless people.

The princ was spotted by a citizen who snapped a picture of the Duke which went viral on social media.

William met the man and asked to buy a copy of the magazine.

Commenting on William's pictures, royal biographer Angela Levin said, 'He's carving out the sort of king he wants to be and the sort of helper he wants to be to his father.'

The Duke of Cambridge is second-in-line to the British throne. His father Prince Charles would become the king after Queen Elizabeth.