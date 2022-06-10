Princess Charlotte ‘slaps’ Prince Louis in viral clip from Queen’s Jubilee: See

Princess Charlotte had her big-sister shoes on at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee pageant when her younger sibling, Prince Louis, got a little out-of-control in the royal box, reported The Daily Star.
In adorable clips that soon went viral on social media, Prince Louis was seen acting out as he sat next to his mother, Kate Middleton, and big sister, Princess Charlotte, at the Jubilee pageant.
The little Cambridge was seen blowing raspberries, dancing with his arms up in the air, and even covering his mother Kate’s mouth when she attempted to control him.
However, it was Charlotte who appeared to keep her mischievous little brother Louis in check in his seat, and was seen ‘slapping’ his hand down at one instance when he bit his fist and then proceeded to wave it up in the air.
As per the Daily Star, Charlotte seemed to be more aware of the high-profile royal event, that marked a celebration of the Queen’s 70 years as monarch, and her action of batting Louis’ hand down to his lap was cited as a clear indication.
Meanwhile, Prince Louis managed to make headlines around the world not only for his antics at Sunday’s Jubilee pageant, but also earlier at the Trooping the Colour ceremony and RAF flypast, during which he was pictured covering his ears and screaming comically.
Iman Vellani talks about Ms. Marvel on The Daily Show
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘will never remain’ newsworthy in ‘a few years’
Amber Heard to appear on big screen for 20 minutes in the superhero movie 'Aquaman 2' as per recent reports
Rebel Wilson enthrals her fans as she made the big announcement about her love life
Cillian Murphy recently sounded off on the possibility of a Peaky Blinders movie being in the works
Chris Hemsworth has said everyone was scared by Christian Bale while filming 'Thor: Love and Thunder'