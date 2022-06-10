Prince Andrew declared ‘COVID free’, to attend key royal engagement next week

file footage

Prince Andrew is reportedly expected to attend the Garter Day service at Windsor next Monday after being declared COVID-free, The Daily Mail has reported.

The Duke of York tested positive for COVID last week just as the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations kicked off on Thursday, June 4, causing him to miss Trooping the Colour, Jubilee thanksgiving service, as well as the Jubilee pageant.

After taking a week to recuperate, Prince Andrew is now said to have tested negative and so, is now expected to be able to attend the Garter Day service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, a source close to the duke told Newsweek.

Reports suggest that he might even walk in procession from Windsor Castle to the chapel with other members of the royal family.

However, it is not yet ascertained whether 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth will be attending the service, after she also pulled out of major Jubilee festivities owing to her health and mobility issues.

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Andrew was last seen at a major royal engagement at his father, Prince Philip’s, memorial service in March, where he walked alongside the Queen and prompted a huge controversy.

Earlier this year, Andrew settled a sexual assault case brought against him by Virgina Giuffre, who accused him of having illicit sexual relations with her in early 2000’s.



