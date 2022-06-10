Prince Andrew £18million chalet confiscated over £1.6m debt

Prince Andrew troubles are seemingly renewed after losing military titles.
It is reported that the Duke of York Swiss chalet has been 'frozen' by authorities due to mounting liability.
Sources in Verbier reveal that the £18million ski chalet is “under sequestration” due to an alleged £1.6m debt.
According to Le Temps, a Swiss newspaper, "Andrew and Fergie entered into a business arrangement with an unnamed couple in the resort and the reported £1.6m debt prompted the sequestration of the property, named Henora."
Andrew, who found a buyer for the property in February to pay sexual assault accuser Virginia Giuffre, has his plans gone haywire.
Geneva law professor Nicolas Jeandin told Le Temps: “A sale is in principle impossible, except with the agreement of the creditor.”
