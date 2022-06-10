Ray Liotta daughter Karsen shares emotional tribute for late dad: ‘You are the best’

Ray Liotta’s daughter Karsen Liotta remembered late father in an emotional tribute.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the 23-year-old dropped an adorable throwback picture with his dad along with a note.

“Those who knew him, loved him,” she wrote in the caption. “You are the best Dad anyone could ask for.”

Karsen added, “I love you. Thank you for everything.”

She shared some more snaps on her stories featuring her with her father from her childhood days along with some solo snaps of the late star.























Ray died on 26th May at age 67 while he was in Dominican Republic for filming of his movie Dangerous Waters.

He is survived by fiancee Jacy Nittolo and his daughter Karsen, who he shared with ex-wife, Michelle Grace.