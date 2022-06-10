'Killing Eve' actress Jodie Comer to make Broadway debut

British actress Jodie Comer, who rose to fame enjoying a murderer in hit collection “Killing Eve”, will make her Broadway debut subsequent yr when her hit London play “Prima Facie” strikes to New York.
The 29-year-old actress has received rave evaluations for her efficiency within the one-woman play, additionally her West Finish debut, wherein she portrays a barrister who defends males accused of sexual assault, earlier than herself being assaulted.
Written by former lawyer Suzie Miller, the play, which wraps up in London on June 18, will start performances on Broadway in New York subsequent spring.
“I’m so honoured to play a component within the telling of this story and past thrilled that subsequent week isn’t the tip,” Comer wrote in a publish on Instagram.
“It means a lot to see and listen to so lots of your constructive responses. Thanks to all of you who’ve supported the present and a particular shout out to those that have travelled hundreds of miles, now it’s our flip.”
Comer received a Primetime Emmy Award for her portrayal of Russian murderer Villanelle in “Killing Eve” and has since gone on to star in movies like “Free Man” and “The Final Duel”.
