Johnny Depp addressed his daughter Lily-Rose’s ‘silence’ in new NFT?

Hollywood star Johnny Depp, who has won his defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber heard, reportedly addressed daughter Lily-Rose’s ‘silence’ amid trial in new NFT.

The 59-year-old's new NFT in his Never Fear Truth collection appears to allude to her silence, consisting of a painting of the model and actress with the words ‘Silence, exile, cunning’ appearing across her face.

Johnny had also signed the artwork and added the words ‘All good, always’ to the top corner of the image.

Some media outlets have reported that the Pirates of The Caribbean star appeared addressing his daughter Lily-Rose’s ‘silence’ amid trial in new NFT with the word ‘cunning’.

The words ‘Silence, exile, cunning’ come from a paraphrase of the novel A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man by James Joyce, and are also tattooed on Johnny’s left forearm.

He had launched his Never Fear Truth NFT project in January, focusing on his ‘friends and heroes’, with the website adding: ‘People he has known well, and who have inspired him as a person.

'Each image is an intimate reflection of their character in Johnny’s eyes; a portrayal of how they have revealed themselves to him.'

Speaking in a statement after launching Never Fear Truth earlier this year, Johnny explained: 'I’ve always used art to communicate my sentiments and to reflect on those who matter most to me, like my family, friends, and people I admire.'



‘I’m hoping we can form a new friendship group around these NFTs. My involvement in the NFT space is only getting started.’



Donations from NFTs purchased also go to Johnny’s chosen charities, with the star adding: ‘It’s a great privilege to be able to thank my fans and support the charities that have meant so much to my family.