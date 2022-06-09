Prince Harry required royals ‘drop everything’ for them at Jubilee celebrations

File Footage

Prince Harry slammed for allegedly wanting the Palace and other members to ‘drop everything’ for him and Meghan Markle during their trip to the UK for the Jubilee.



This news has been brought to light by royal biographer Angela Levin, in her interview with The Sun.

There, she was quoted saying, “I think Harry and Meghan expected a very warm welcome and that everyone would drop everything for them.”



"In reality, the royals were rushed off their feet during the four-day Platinum Jubilee."

She also dished over Prince Harry’s rift with heir apparent Prince William and admitted that since he brother had an “increasingly full diary” and thus the spare “could have come over to see his brother when things were quiet enough for a serious conversation” instead of a public event.

“He is sixth in line to the throne and expected to be with them. Instead he was with the people who aren’t working royals and, as a result, had a furious look on his face.”