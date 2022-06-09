Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded a ‘couple of frauds’ following private jet talks

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are under fire and being blasted as a “coupe of frauds” for their talks of ‘conserving the Earth’ despite being rampant users of private jets.
This claim has been made by Megyn Kelly during her interview with GB New’s Dan Wootton.
She was quoted saying, “You know they’re walking down those steps hearing those boos going, ‘What a bunch of racists'.”
“They will never come to terms with why the public has turned against them in your country and in mine.”
“People can’t stand them now because they realise they’re a couple of frauds.”
“Their environmentalism is a fraud, their perpetual victimhood is a fraud, their supposed need for privacy is a fraud and like any frauds if you spend enough time watching them they expose themselves over time.”
“The environmental thing is fun though. I just went back for kicks to look at what they’ve said in the past and as you point out the actual Travalyst, their eco-friendly tourism initiative in 2019 could be the worst. But she’s been touting this since 2016 on her blog that nobody read.”
A royal expert has said that the Queen would've loved to see Archie, Lilibet, George, Charlotte, and Louis playing...
Johnny Depp’s attorney Ben Chew recently broke his silence on his viral fist pump
Jennifer Lopez's documentary 'Halftime' will release on June 14 on Netflix
Aamir Liaquat passed away on Thursday at the age of 49
Prince Harry is reportedly set to embark on a legal battle in the UK just days after returning back to the US
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari to tie the knot today in an intimate wedding ceremony