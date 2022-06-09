Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded a ‘couple of frauds’ following private jet talks

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are under fire and being blasted as a “coupe of frauds” for their talks of ‘conserving the Earth’ despite being rampant users of private jets.



This claim has been made by Megyn Kelly during her interview with GB New’s Dan Wootton.

She was quoted saying, “You know they’re walking down those steps hearing those boos going, ‘What a bunch of racists'.”

“They will never come to terms with why the public has turned against them in your country and in mine.”

“People can’t stand them now because they realise they’re a couple of frauds.”

“Their environmentalism is a fraud, their perpetual victimhood is a fraud, their supposed need for privacy is a fraud and like any frauds if you spend enough time watching them they expose themselves over time.”

“The environmental thing is fun though. I just went back for kicks to look at what they’ve said in the past and as you point out the actual Travalyst, their eco-friendly tourism initiative in 2019 could be the worst. But she’s been touting this since 2016 on her blog that nobody read.”