Why Johnny Depp won the US defamation case but lost the UK ‘wife-beater’ suit, lawyer

Johnny Depp’s lawyer has offered some insight into why his client was able to win the defamation case in the US but ended up losing his UK ‘wife beater’ suit against The Sun.
This insight has been brought by Johnny Depp’s US counsel against Amber Heard Camille Vasquez.
She duo broke her official silence while sitting for an interview with the Today Show.
There, the attorney offered insights into the UK libel suit and broke down the real reason Mr Depp was able to win in the US.
According to Ms Vasquez, “It was a different process. And also, Mr Depp, and Ms Heard, in this case, were the parties.”
“They had different disclosure obligations...and the overwhelming evidence that was presented in this case in Virginia far exceeded what was presented in the UK. And we believe the jury got it right.”
