Dakota Johnson went on a NYC date with her boyfriend Chris Martin!

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin were spotted together in New York City this Thursday!
The couple was out on a walk in Soho, when the 32-year-old actress was seen lovingly caressing his 45-year-old boyfriend's arm.
The Fifty Shades of Grey actress Dakota Johnson and the co-founder of Coldplay band Chris Martin have always kept their 5-year-long relationship pretty private, always making it pretty difficult for the Paparazzi to keep their track.
But this time, it seemed to be a good day for the Paparazzi, as they were able to get rare glimpse of the couple going arm in arm on a day date in NYC. The The High Note actress was clearly seen leaning on his boyfriends Chris Martin’s arm.
The couple was dressed casually in the colours-of-love, with Johnson styling a pink top with an open pink button up and black pants, while Martin sported a light grey winter’s cap, a printed pink-yellowish tie die T-shirt and black trousers. He also had a white shirt tied around his waist.
