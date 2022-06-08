Joker 2: Director Todd Phillips reveals title of the Joaquin Phoenix starrer

Director of hit psychological thriller Joker, Todd Phillips, finally revealed the titled of the sequel starring Joaquin Phoenix in lead role to be Joker 2: Folie à Deux.
Taking to Instagram, the Hangover director dropped a picture of the title along with a snap of the Oscar winning actor reading the script.
Folie à Deux, is a French term which means “shared madness.” It is a rare clinical syndrome known as shared delusional disorder.
The official release date for the upcoming film is not disclosed yet, however, it is expected to come in 2024, as per The Independent.
Joker went on to become a commercial and critical success and grossed over $1 billion after it was released in 2019 even though it was made on a budget of just $55 million.
The film was nominated for 11 Academy Awards and won 2 in the category of Best Actor for Phoenix and Best Original Score for Hildur Guðnadóttir.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of letting their royal relationships ‘die natural deaths’
Shahrukh Khan drops a sweet comment on wife Gauri's Instagram post
The Queen reportedly sent a ‘secret message’ to Prince Harry and Meghan with her latest social media update
Johnny Depp’s lawyer costs the actor a major payout after making a major ‘blunder’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet celebrated her first birthday on June 4, in a baby blue dress
Insiders break down Amber Heard’s future career prospects after losing defamation case to Johnny Depp