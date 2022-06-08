Prince William’s trust on Harry ‘lacking’ as Netflix ‘heart-to-heart’ revelations loom

Royal experts reveal Prince William seems to have ‘lost his trust’ in Prince Harry amid ongoing concerns that their future “heart-to-hearts” will be leaked to Netflix.

This warning has been issued by royal author and commentator Angela Levin, in her interview with The Sun.

There, she was quoted saying, “The barriers to a reconciliation between Prince William and his brother are a lack of trust in Harry and his unwillingness to fit into William’s increasingly full diary of royal work.”

“Harry once told me that William was the only person he could trust,” she added.

“But the Duke of Cambridge now knows that when Harry talks to any royal, he repeats it on a TV channel in America.”

But “You can’t have an honest heart-to-heart talk with someone being paid by Netflix.”