Amber Heard loses calm over Johnny Depp TikTok: 'Moving backward'

Amber Heard is taking a swipe at Johnny Depp's new video.

The star, who joined TikTok Tuesday, uploaded his first edit for admirers, thanking them for their unconditional support.

"To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We've been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared."

"And now, we will all move forward together," he continued. "You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD."

Within the first 24 hours, Depp has so far gained 4.6 million on the app.

Responding to the video, a spokesperson for Heard, 36 said: "As Johnny Depp says he's 'moving forward,' women's rights are moving backward. The verdict's message to victims of domestic violence is ... be afraid to stand up and speak out."

After losing the defamation trial against Depp in Fairfax, Virginia, Heard turned to her Instagram to share her 'disappointment.

"The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband,' she wrote.

"I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback," she added. "It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."