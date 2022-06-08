Bella Hadid slays spectators in a monochrome dress: pictures inside

Supermodel Bella Hadid stunned onlookers with her gorgeous new sartorial statement.



Bella exuded 1930s chic when she was spotted strutting her stuff on a summer day in New York City this week.

The 25-year-old looked ethereal in a print monochrome outfit pulled over a white collared blouse with wide-set sleeves.

She rounded off her look with a slender tan belt around the dress, emphasizing her enviably svelte waistline as she pounded the pavement.

Bella wore a bit of fringe and allowed her jet-black hairdo to flutter free in the breeze during her latest outing in the city that never sleeps.

Accentuating her screen siren features with makeup, she warded off the summertime rays with a sleek pair of sunglasses.



The younger sister of Gigi Hadid lent her outfit an extra dash of glitz by clasping on a triple-string of pearls over her top.

Bella balanced on a black pair of platform heels, which she clashed against a pair of white socks in an idiosyncratic touch.

She recently enjoyed a steamy romantic getaway to St Barts in the Caribbean with her dashing art director boyfriend Marc Kalman.

She and Marc went Instagram official last July in a picture Bella posted from France, where she was attending the Cannes Film Festival.



