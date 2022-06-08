Priyanka Chopra revives Elizabethan fashion in black and white dress

Indian diva Priyanka Chopra was seen heading to an event in a frilly black and white gown

Priyanka Chopra is reviving the Elizabethan era with her fashion sense in Paris!

After attending the Paris unveiling of Bulgari’s latest jewellery collection with fellow brand ambassadors, Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK’s Lisa, the 39-year-old was spotted heading for another event is a skinny black gown with white ruffles along the collar, down the legs, to all the way across.

Spotted stepping out of the Paris hotel, the Quantico star made sure to grab attention with her nostalgic, high-fashion, yet elegant outfit that brought a gorgeous aura with it.

With overlapping straps at the back, the dress also had a deep neck cut that made way for Chopra’s glittering Bulgari diamond necklace that caught attention.

Chopra was reportedly later photographed in a casual outfit while shopping at a children's boutique before donning this post-era look.

The actress appeared to be out shopping for her newborn baby, Maltie Marie Chopra Jonas, whom she and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed through surrogate earlier this year.