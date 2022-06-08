Justin Bieber says his 'sickness is getting worse'

Justin Bieber on Tuesday left his millions of fans worried when he disclosed that his "sickness is getting worse'.

Without elaborating on his health condition, the Canadian singer said he is cancelling his shows on doctor's advice.

Taking to Instagram he wrote, "Can't believe I am saying this.I have done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse .May heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows (doctors orders). To all my people I love you so much and I am gonna rest and get better."











