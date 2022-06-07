Johnny Depp is now on TikTok after his defamatory win against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp has turned to TikTok days after winning his defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard

According to The Independent, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor joined the video-sharing app on Monday.

Interestingly, the 58-year-old’s account bio reads, “Occasional Thespian”, however, the actor has not posted any video till now.

It is pertinent to mention that Depp has garnered lot of love on social media including Instagram and Facebook in last few days of trial.

The announcement of his TikTok account will not only expand his “social media footprint” but fans will have the opportunity to see more of their favourite star.

Last week, the actor won his $50 million lawsuit against his ex-wife after a jury unanimously declared that her 2018 article in the Washington Post was defamatory.

Following his victory on June 1, the Alice in Wonderland actor issued a statement of gratitude on his social media accounts.

Meanwhile, Depp has been seen touring around the UK with musician and friend Jeff Beck and even announced to release a new music album with the singer in coming days.

