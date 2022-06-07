Queen Elizabeth pays tribute to royal family with new social media update

Queen Elizabeth made a special change to her social media page after her four-day Platinum Jubilee festivities came to an end on Sunday, reported Hello magazine.
The 96-year-old monarch on Monday changed the header on her Twitter page and updated it to a picture taken of her with the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony at the end of the Jubilee celebrations on Sunday.
In the special photograph, the Queen is pictured standing alongside the senior member of the royal family including the heirs, Prince Charles, Prince William and great-grandchild Prince George.
Also standing on the balcony are the future Queen consorts, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.
The photo is especially historic as it shows the key members of the modern royal family, with the heirs and their spouses in the frame.
It is pertinent to mention that the Queen has given her blessing to Camilla being referred to as the Queen Consort when Prince Charles ascends the British throne.
Blac Chyna filed lawsuit against her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian after he allegedly posted explicit pictures of her online
Kartik Aaryan captioned the post, '150 Crore Vaali Smile. Thank you. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2'
Verrett also confirmed the engagement on social media.
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest, Prince Louis, made headlines during the Queen’s Jubilee
Madonna dropped raunchy photos and videos on social media as she smokes crayons
Iman Vellani is also a huge superhero fan, who made her own 'Ms. Marvel' costume when she was 15.