Priyanka Chopra shares a glimpse of ‘fun time’ with Anne Hathaway, BLACKPINK’s Lisa: Pic

Priyanka Chopra is all smiles with Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK’s Lisa in a new gorgeous selfie, posted on social media handle.



Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Quantico star dropped a gorgeous photo of her posing along with the Princess Diaries actress and the Thai rapper.

Interestingly, all three stars came together for Bulgari’s Eden The Garden of Wonders event in Paris.

It seemed that the Sky is Pink star had great time with the Devil Wears Prada actress and the singer.

Sharing the adorable click from the event, Chopra wrote in a caption, “And then there was us… girls just wanna have fun!”

As soon as the actress put up this photo, her husband Nick Jonas reacted to her wife’s post with fire and heart-eye emoticons.



Meanwhile, the post, which garnered a whooping 1.7 million likes, had left her fans in awe with their breathtaking, impressive looks.

One commented, “Queens of Instagram”.

Another said, “Queen of Bollywood, Queen of Genovia and Queen of K-pop slayingggggg.”