Lori Harvey wants to ‘have fun & be free,’ wasn’t ‘ready to commit’ to Michael B. Jordon

Lori Harvey “was not ready” to take her relationship with ex-boyfriend Michael B. Jordon to next level as per recent reports.

The model and the Creed actor parted ways after dating for one and a half years and now a source close to Harvey revealed that she "wasn't ready to commit."

The insider spilled to People Magazine, "She is very focused on her career" and "realized” that she and Jordan “weren't on the same page" while they made “plans for their future."

"She still wants to have fun and be free," the source added. "Michael is a great guy. She is sad that their relationship didn't work out, but she is moving on."

After the news of their break-up was made public, it appears that Harvey has deleted all pictures of her ex-boyfriend from her Instagram feed after they both unfollowed each other.

However, Jordon still has pictures of his the model on his feed, including images of their red carpet debut at Vanity Fair's Oscars After-Party.

Previously, a source shared with the same outlet, "Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken. They still love each other."

The source added, "Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term.”

“He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time," the publication further shared. "They had great times together and brought out the best in each other."



