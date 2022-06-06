Prince Harry spotted looking ‘glum’ as he returns to the US following Jubilee visit





Prince Harry returned back to the US late on Sunday following his short visit to the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee, and was spotted looking ‘glum’ as per The Sun.

The Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, reportedly flew back to States before the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations came to a close on Sunday with a Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

According to a source, both Prince Harry and Meghan, along with their children Archie and Lilibet, left their UK home, Frogmore Cottage, and made their way to the Farnborough Airport around 1:30pm to fly back to the US in a private jet.

“There was no fanfare, they just went. They didn’t stick around for the Platinum Jubilee pageant,” an insider revealed.

While Prince Harry and Meghan travelled back to the US, the rest of the royal family enjoyed a grand spectacle that marked the culmination of the four-day bank holiday in the UK.

The Queen then appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, Prince William, his wife Kate Middleton, and their three young kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.