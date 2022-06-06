Kim Kardashian shows off her true beauty in unfiltered and make-up free video

Pete Davidson's ladylove Kim Kardashian left fans in shock as she went filter-free showing off her glowing face in a make-up free video video.

The American star, 41, was recorded while receiving a facial from world-class aestheticians Joanna Czech who used the products from the reality star's line.



The mum-of-four shared the footage to Instagram which showed off her natural skin in a switch up from her trademark full glam.

Kardashian's eagle-eyed fans spotted some flaws including red spots, blemishes, and some fine lines as the facialist applied the products.

Kanye West's ex Kim Kardashian shared that she created a nine-product ritual with the help of "dermatologists and aestheticians".