Monday June 06, 2022
Kim Kardashian shows off her true beauty in unfiltered and make-up free video

June 06, 2022
Pete Davidson's ladylove Kim Kardashian left fans in shock as she went filter-free showing off her glowing face in a make-up free video video.

The American star, 41, was recorded while receiving a facial from world-class aestheticians Joanna Czech who used the  products from the reality star's line.

The mum-of-four shared the footage to Instagram which showed off her natural skin in a switch up from her trademark full glam.

Kardashian's eagle-eyed fans  spotted some flaws including red spots, blemishes, and some fine lines as the facialist applied the products.

Kanye West's ex Kim Kardashian shared that she created a nine-product ritual with the help of "dermatologists and aestheticians".