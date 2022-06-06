Kim Kardashian shows off her true beauty in unfiltered and make-up free video

Pete Davidson's ladylove Kim Kardashian left fans in shock as she went filter-free showing off her glowing face in a make-up free video video.
The American star, 41, was recorded while receiving a facial from world-class aestheticians Joanna Czech who used the products from the reality star's line.
The mum-of-four shared the footage to Instagram which showed off her natural skin in a switch up from her trademark full glam.
Kardashian's eagle-eyed fans spotted some flaws including red spots, blemishes, and some fine lines as the facialist applied the products.
Kanye West's ex Kim Kardashian shared that she created a nine-product ritual with the help of "dermatologists and aestheticians".
After working with Tom Cruise on Top Gun: Maverick, Danny Ramirez described the actor as his mentor
Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan are yet to react to the threat letter they received over the weekend
Australian lawyer, Jennifer Robinson recently revealed that she is still receiving death threats
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be ‘done’ with the UK with no plans to return back permanently
Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee swipe leaves Prince Harry feeling ‘put in his b-list space’
Snoop Dogg expressed his hope that everyone 'can learn to get along' after Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial