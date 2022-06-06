Sanjay Dutt pens emotional tribute for father Sunil Dutt on birth anniversary

Sanjay Dutt pens emotional tribute for Sunil Dutt on birth anniversary

Sanjay Dutt celebrated his late father Sunil Dutt's 93rd birth anniversary as he shared pictures from hit movie Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. in which they starred together.

Taking to Instagram, the K.G.F: Chapter 2 actor dropped pictures, featuring the iconic scene of the movie where the father-son duo shared an emotional hug.

“Your belief and love helped make me who I am today,” Sanjay captioned the stills from the comedy drama.

He added, “You were, are and will always be my hero. Happy birthday, Dad”





The 2003 film was the last movie of actor and filmmaker Sunil Dutt, who passed away after suffering a heart attack in 2005.

The actor’s daughter and Sanjay’s sister, Priya Dutt, also shared a birthday tribute for her father with a vintage picture of him.

“Happy birthday to the most handsome, loving, spirited gentleman I have known and I say it with pride, he is my father my hero,” she penned the note.

She added, “He raised the bar too high, they don't make them like him anymore. Love you dad and thank you for being that pillar in our lives #sunildutt #integrity #honesty #father #myhero.”







