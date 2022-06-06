Queen needs to win ‘the PR chess match’ against Meghan Markle

File Footage

Queen Elizabeth has been urged by royal experts and commentators, not to let Meghan Markle win the “PR chess match” and release pictures of Lilibet first.



This observation has been made by royal expert Daniela Elser, in her new piece for News.com.au.

She wrote, “My point is, in simply going back to the UK together, Harry and Meghan’s very presence was always going to be something of a distraction so why not use it to Buckingham Palace’s advantage?”



“I reckon courtiers and aides have really missed a trick here,” she also pointed out.

“Imagine if we had seen this photo of the Queen and Lili — it would have been a powerful checkmate on the part of Her Majesty in the PR chess match which the Sussexes seem intent on playing with the Palace.”