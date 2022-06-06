Queen needs to win ‘the PR chess match’ against Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth has been urged by royal experts and commentators, not to let Meghan Markle win the “PR chess match” and release pictures of Lilibet first.
This observation has been made by royal expert Daniela Elser, in her new piece for News.com.au.
She wrote, “My point is, in simply going back to the UK together, Harry and Meghan’s very presence was always going to be something of a distraction so why not use it to Buckingham Palace’s advantage?”
“I reckon courtiers and aides have really missed a trick here,” she also pointed out.
“Imagine if we had seen this photo of the Queen and Lili — it would have been a powerful checkmate on the part of Her Majesty in the PR chess match which the Sussexes seem intent on playing with the Palace.”
Sonam Kapoor and beau Anand Ahuja will welcome their first child in fall this year
Sanjay Dutt and sister Priya Dutt celebrates late father Sunil Dutt's 93rd birthday
Lizzo sparks engagement rumours as she shows off sparkly diamond ring on wedding finger
Box office experts believe Tom Cruise starrer 'Top Gun: Maverick' is close to surpass 'War of the Worlds' records on...
Jesy Nelson hit back at claims that her debut solo album will be delayed
Legal experts share Amber Heard’s options in appeal after Johnny Depp defamation verdict loss