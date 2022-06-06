Princess Eugenie’s son August makes public debut at Queen’s Jubilee

File footage





Princess Eugenie’s son, August, was seen in public for the first time at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant at the Buckingham Palace on Sunday.

Eugenie, the daughter of disgraced Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, was pictured at the event sitting alongside her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and their son.

15-month-old August was seen wearing navy blue pants paired with a light blue sweater that sported a Union Jack.

The pageant marked the end to the four-day bank holiday commemorating 70 years of Queen Elizabeth’s reign; she is the longest-reigning British monarch in history.

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack’s appearance at the Jubilee came as a welcome sight for royal watchers just days after it was reported that they are moving away from the UK and will be settling in Portugal where Jack has got a stellar job opportunity.