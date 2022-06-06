Johnny Depp trial: Amber Heard optimistic she will win the appeal

Amber Heard lawyer Elaine Charlson Bredehoft recently revealed that the Aquaman actor will appeal a jury's decision that she defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp when she claimed she was a survivor of domestic violence.



Last week, a seven-person jury in Virginia ruled that Heard defamed the Pirates of the Caribbean star and awarded him $10.35 million in damages.

The jury also determined that Heard was defamed, awarding her $2 million.

Elaine Bredehoft, one of Heard's attorneys, when asked on NBC´s TODAY show if her client will be able to pay up, she said: "Oh no, absolutely not."

The lawyer further said Amber Heard wants to appeal the verdict and "has some excellent grounds for it."

Now, according to media reports, Heard is reportedly not ‘worried’ about paying her former husband as she is ‘convinced’ she will win the appeal.

The US Weekly, citing an insider, reported Heard is ‘100 percent appealing on freedom of speech and is telling friends she is determined to take it all the way to the Supreme Court if she has to.’