Prince Andrew, Harry and Meghan not present at Queen's final platinum Jubilee party

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Andrew were not present at the final day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Sunday.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex remained absent from the last night's Platinum Party at the Palace and have missed today's Pageant as well. Prince Andrew also stayed away from the Queen's events.

The Pageant, featuring over 10,000 people from all walks of life, ended with a performance of the National Anthem by Ed Sheeran.

The Queen made a final appearance on the balcony to end the celebrations.

The 96-year-old monarch said she was humbled by the support she had received during her Platinum Jubilee after crowds of royal fans cheered her appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Dressed in bright green, the Queen smiled and waved as she appeared alongside son and heir Charles, grandson William and his eldest child, George. Charles' wife Camilla, William's wife Kate and their two younger children made up the unusually small family group on the balcony.

"I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee," she said in a statement.