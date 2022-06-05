Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using royal status ‘for own agenda’: ‘Their staggering’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are under fire for allegedly “using their royal status “for an agenda.”

Margaret Thatcher’s former adviser, Nile Gardiner, made this claim during his interview with Express UK.

Gardiner claimed, “I think it's very clear that Meghan and Harry have been using their royal status to advance their own personal agenda and that's especially the case with Meghan Markle.”

“If you look at their vast Netflix deals, there's a huge amount of money involved and Meghan Markle especially has used her royal status as a sort of publicity machine to advance her own personal interests.”

“And I think that it would be absolutely appalling if the Platinum Jubilee celebrations were used by Meghan and Harry to advance their own personal agenda.”

“The Jubilee celebrations are all about celebrating the Queen in her 70 years of service and her life of dedication.”

“Meghan just relentlessly thinks about herself, while at the same time launching attack upon attack against the Royal Family.”

“It's absolutely staggering that she has a royal title, for all her effort to undermine the monarchy.”