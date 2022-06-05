Pippa Middleton is pregnant! Spotted with baby bump at Jubilee concert

Pippa Middleton is ready to welcome a new baby!
Spotted at the star-studded “Party at the Palace” concert in London Saturday, the sister of Kate Middleton was adorned with a visible baby bump.
A source told Page Six that the couple is “so happy” and Pippa is a “natural mama.”
Pippa is married to a hedge fund manager James Matthews.
Kate's sister joined alongside Prince Charles, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Princess Anne and Prince Edward for the star-studded concert including Diana Ross, Elton John, Duran Duran and Rod Stewart.
Ella Eyre and George Ezra excite fans for their performance at Queens Jubilee concert
Khloe stepped out for dinner with Kris and Kendall in nude latex dress Kim rocked in 2015
Pete Davidson's ladylove Kim receives backlash for her latest adventure
On Angelina Jolie's birthday, let's take a look at some of her career's best performances
Victoria and David Beckham's son Romeo Beckham introduced his new puppy Simba on his social media handle
Shaan remembered KK by singing his evergreen song 'Pal' which has a beautiful philosophy to it