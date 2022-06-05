 
Sunday June 05, 2022
Entertainment

Pippa Middleton is pregnant! Spotted with baby bump at Jubilee concert

Pippa Middleton, sister of Kate Middleton, is expecting her third child

By Web Desk
June 05, 2022
Pippa Middleton is ready to welcome a new baby!

Spotted at the star-studded “Party at the Palace” concert in London Saturday, the sister of Kate Middleton was adorned with a visible baby bump.

A source told Page Six that the couple is “so happy” and Pippa is a “natural mama.”

Pippa is married to a hedge fund manager James Matthews.

Kate's sister joined alongside Prince Charles, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Princess Anne and Prince Edward for the star-studded concert including Diana Ross, Elton John, Duran Duran and Rod Stewart.