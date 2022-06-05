Kim Kardashian who empathized with Meghan Markle never sought tickets to Queen's jubilee party

Kim Kardashian 's representatives have made it clear that the reality TV star did not attempted to acquire tickets to the "Party at the Palace' event to mark Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

A leading British newspaper on Friday reported that Kim Kardashian had attempted and failed to acquire tickets to the Party at the Palace event being held as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Daily Mail on Saturday said they have been contacted by Kim's representatives to respond to the report about her.

The paper said that the representatives for the realty TV star said that any efforts to obtain tickets on her behalf were not made with her knowledge or approval.

Kim, who has been dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson, was in the UK on a visit.

She made headlines in 2019 when during an interview she voiced support for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over their legal battle with British tabloids .

In an interview she said, “I think everyone has their own journey. “I think their [Harry and Meghan’s] journey is extremely personal, with, you know, what his mother [Princess Diana] experienced and how her life was so affected by the spotlight and by paparazzi.”



She added, “I don’t think anyone can really understand what that’s like except for them. But I think as I’m older and as I have kids, what I would want for them is just the safest place. I can definitely empathize with their need for having a secure, safe place and taking time for themselves and having privacy when they need it.”





