Johnny Depp jokes with child about finger he claims Amber Heard severed

Johnny Depp joked about his severed finger while talking to a child outside his show at Sage Gateshead on Thursday.

According to multiple media outlets, hundreds of fans mobbed the Pirates of the Caribbean star outside his latest show in England.

The 58-year-old actor reportedly appeared in good spirits to pose for selfies with his fans by the stage door of his concert.

Although Depp remained mum about his blockbuster lawsuit against his ex-wife, he joked about the finger he claims was severed by Heard during the former couple's argument in Australia.

While signing for autographs, Depp reportedly bent down to talk to a little boy and said, "You have five, I have four and seven eighths. Mad."

During the explosive trial, Depp said Heard threw a "bottle of vodka and cut my finger off. The tip of my finger. A good chunk."

"I miss it," he added with a brief smile.