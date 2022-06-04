Options for Johnny Depp to collect over $10 million from Amber Heard

Hollywood actress Amber Heard attorney Elaine Bredehoft recently said that the Aquaman star is unable to pay her ex-husband Johnny Depp more than $10 million in damages.
The jury on Wednesday found both Depp and Amber Heard liable for defamation following an intense trial riding on bitterly contested allegations of domestic abuse.
The seven-member jury in Virginia awarded Depp $15 million in damages after finding that a 2018 article penned by Heard on the "sexual violence" she had suffered was defamatory to Depp.
The jury also found that Heard was defamed by statements made by Depp´s lawyer, Adam Waldman, who told the Daily Mail that her abuse claims were a "hoax," and awarded her $2 million in damages.
A day after the verdict, when Heard’s lawyer was asked if her client will be able to pay up, her attorney Elaine said: "Oh no, absolutely not."
She added that the Aquaman star wants to appeal the verdict and "has some excellent grounds for it."
How Johnny Depp Can Collect $10.4 Million From Amber Heard
Legal experts believe the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has a wide range of options to collect money from Amber Heard.
One legal expert says the first option is Amber and her former husband can reach a private settlement.
Johnny Depp can also forgive Amber Heard entirely and she would pay a symbolic $1.
Heard would also be asked to pay only the legal fees of the trial by Depp.
Another legal expert believes, “There are a lot of hoops [Depp] would have to jump through. But he really could make her life miserable.”
Catherine Zeta-Jones thanks Queen Elizabeth for her services
Royal fans left worried after palace statement says Queen to skip jubilee event
Kourtney Kardashian collaborates with Gwyneth Paltrow after being accused of copying ideas
'How long until Kim Kardashian starts arguing for Amber Heard's innocence?'
Queen Elizabeth canceled Saturday event for Lilibet's birthday?
Snoop Dogg mocked Amber Heard for losing defamation case against Depp?