Prince Andrew’s COVID diagnosis mocked by royal fans: ‘Convenient!’

Prince Andrew is missing the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations after testing positive for COVID-19; however, royal fans are less than convinced, reported The New York Post.
The disgraced Duke of York, who lost his royal and military titles earlier this year after getting accused of sexual assault, is said to have tested positive for COVID on Thursday, the same day as the start of Jubilee celebrations.
While a royal spokesperson released an official statement saying that Andrew would miss events related to the Queen’s Jubilee because of his diagnosis, royal fans are growing increasingly skeptical.
Many believe that the diagnosis is a ‘convenient’ way to ensure the controversial royal is kept away from the Jubilee, with one tweeting: "The definition of convenience. Prince Andrew testing positive for Covid and having to miss the whole Jubilee weekend celebrations.”
Prince Andrew missed Thursday’s Trooping the Colour parade as well as Friday’s Jubilee thanksgiving service for the Queen at St Paul’s cathedral.
It comes after his last royal outing alongside the Queen, at his father Prince Philip’s memorial service, was widely criticised.
Lilibet ‘may prove to be the key’ for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to find their way back into the Firm
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary on June 3
Shehzad Roy, Sajal Aly share another peek into ‘Tum Ho To’ ahead of its release date
Pete Davidson asked Megan Fox for Kim Kardashian's number but she refused, saying, 'Never gonna happen'
Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, breathed his last after suffering a cardiac arrest in Kolkata
Elliot Page came out as transgender in 2020 for which he received 'hatred and cruelty' from some people