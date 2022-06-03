Prince Harry, Meghan Markle miss next Jubilee event after ‘frosty’ service





Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle reportedly missed the Queen’s Jubilee thanksgiving reception hosted by Lord Mayor of London at Guildhall, after receiving a lukewarm welcome at Friday’s service at St Paul’s Cathedral, reported GB News.

Friday’s service marked the first royal engagement for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since stepping down as senior royals in 2020, and according to reports, they were welcomed to much cheers but also some boos.

As per GB News, the couple were first booed when they arrived, which later turned to cheers as they made their way inside the cathedral for the service.

While they were the some of the first to arrive for the thanksgiving service, they chose to not attend the reception later, which was attended by other senior royals including Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Other royals in attendance included the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and their husbands.

Prince Harry and Prince William are yet to interact with each other.