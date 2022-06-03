Queen’s spotlight ‘stolen’ by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at Platinum Jubilee

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been put on blast for having ‘stolen’ the limelight from Queen Elizabeth during Jubilee festivities.

This accusation has been handed down by Lizzie Cundy during her interview with the Daily Star.

There, she was quoted saying, “This is all to do with taking the shine away from the Queen on her Platinum Jubilee, 70 years of service.”

“Maybe they could take a leaf out of the Queen's book and see how one should behave.”

“They decided not to be royals, they didn't want to be working royals, they didn't want to do the royal duties so they should have the decency I feel to stay away.”

“They should let the Queen have her day and let not take any of the attention they know the attention will be on them, she knows exactly what she's doing.”

Before concluding she added, “I do think they will take the shine of the Queen, I really pray they don't. The royals are very aware of what they're about but I don't think they'll be stopped.”