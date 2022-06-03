Prince Charles confirms Kate Middleton as his favourite as he blows a kiss to Duchess

File Footage

Prince Charles and Kate Middleton’s strong relationship as father and daughter-in-law was on full display at Friday’s Jubilee thanksgiving service at St Paul’s cathedral, where the future king blew a loving kiss to his son Prince William’s wife.



As per Hello magazine, Prince Charles was seen blowing a sweet kiss to Kate as he walked over to her and Prince William at the cathedral.

He then stood by his son and eldest daughter-in-law with wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, for a little while before the foursome moved further with the event.

The moment, captured by cameras in its entirety, delighted royal fans who were excited to see Kate as well as her sister-in-law Meghan Markle at the event; it marked Meghan’s first royal event since stepping away from the royal family in 2020.

Unfortunately, the Queen herself couldn’t attend Friday’s service after complaining of ‘discomfort’ after Thursday’s Jubilee festivities.

In attendance, however, were other members of the royal family, including Meghan’s husband Prince Harry, Princess Anne, and Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice with their husbands among others.