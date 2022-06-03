Kim Kardashian reveals scathing texts to Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian reveals the scathing text messages she sent to Khloe Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson after the Skims mogul unravelled about his mistress and their child.

Hulu recently released the premiere of The Kardashians' upcoming episode in which the 41-year-old diva can be seen talking on a phone call inside her gym.

"It's this whole thing saying, 'I, Tristan Thompson, met this girl in Houston," Kim said on the phone while mentioning the NBA player's confession of cheating on Khloe with Maralee Nichols.

"So I sent it to him and I said, 'Does Khloe know about this?' Khloe doesn't even (expletive) know," she said.

The preview also showed Kim warner her younger sister before breaking the news, "Another shock."

"Did you see what I sent you? He’s (Tristan's) been lying to you," the 41-year-old reality star said.

"He did a full declaration," Kim said referring to Tristan's public admission in January.