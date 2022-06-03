Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo call off engagement after a year: Here’s why

Shake It Up star Bella Thorne has recently parted ways with fiancé Benjamin Mascolo after, over a year of being engaged.



On Thursday, the Italian singer confirmed this news on Instagram and posted a long, heartfelt note for his Thorne in which he wished her the best and promised to be there for her whenever she needs him.

However, a source close to the former couple revealed to PEOPLE magazine that it was their “conflicting schedules led to a lot of time apart that eventually resulted in the breakup,” while adding that the two have “parted ways amicably”.



For the unversed, the Midnight Sun star and Mascolo were first linked in April 2019. Later, after two years of dating, the ex pair officially got engaged in March 2021.

To note, the couple also co-starred in the movie Time Is Up released in September last year.