By Web Desk
June 03, 2022
Kim Kardashian demands release of father whose daughter lost life in school shooting

Kim Kardashian asked the US authorities to  release  from  prison  a father  whose 10 year-old daughter was killed in Texas school shooting.

The reality TV star said that the father of Willie was arrested on non-violent drug offense .

"Her family are desperately hoping that her father who is incarcerated for a non violent drug offense , be granted temporary release so that he can attend her funeral," Kim wrote along side the victim's picture.

She requested the Bureau of Prisons to grant the father temporary release so that he can say his last goodbye to his baby girl. Every parent deserves this."

