Queen’s Jubilee celebrations riddled with arrests for rowdy parade-crashers

Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee celebrations started with the Trooping the Colour parade on Thursday, however, several arrests were made before the royals took to the parade route.
As per ITV, the Metropolitan Police made numerous arrests after a certain group attempted to crash and enter the ceremonial route of the Trooping the Colour parade before it took off.
Members of the group were pulled away from the bath of a marching military band as they paraded along the route near Buckingham Palace early on Thursday.
Footage from the incident shared online shows the Met police detaining crowds wearing crowns as they take to the parade path.
The Met police also took to Twitter to share an update about the arrests, tweeting: “Thank you to the crowd who showed their support by clapping our officers who returned to their post after dealing with the incident swiftly.”
Sam Asghari sheds light on the things he loves the most about Britney Spears
Kris Jenner speaks up on her professional journey at 40
Disha Patani, Sophie Choudry and others congratulate Johnny Depp on social media
PR expert says, 'There is an argument that Johnny Depp is now once again one of the world's most bankable stars'
Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria says their son Eduardo is back home and doing okay
Johnny Depp celebrated his libel case win in a pub in Newcastle with musician Sam Fender