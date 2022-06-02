Queen’s Jubilee celebrations riddled with arrests for rowdy parade-crashers

File footage





Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee celebrations started with the Trooping the Colour parade on Thursday, however, several arrests were made before the royals took to the parade route.

As per ITV, the Metropolitan Police made numerous arrests after a certain group attempted to crash and enter the ceremonial route of the Trooping the Colour parade before it took off.

Members of the group were pulled away from the bath of a marching military band as they paraded along the route near Buckingham Palace early on Thursday.

Footage from the incident shared online shows the Met police detaining crowds wearing crowns as they take to the parade path.

The Met police also took to Twitter to share an update about the arrests, tweeting: “Thank you to the crowd who showed their support by clapping our officers who returned to their post after dealing with the incident swiftly.”